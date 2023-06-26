The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Carrier Makes Rare Visit To Vietnamese Port Amid Tensions With China

June 26, 2023

HANOI—The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will stop at Vietnam's port city of Danang on Sunday in a rare visit for a U.S. warship to the southeast Asian nation, as tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea remain high. The post US Carrier Makes Rare Visit To Vietnamese Port Amid Tensions With China appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


