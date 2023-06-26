The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch – Trump Reveals ‘Top Priority’ Plan for Schools: ‘Expel the Communists and Terrible People’

June 26, 2023   |   Tags:

Former President Donald Trump outlined a plan to reform public education and end leftist bias in the nation’s schools on Saturday. The leading Republican presidential candidate shared his plan in […] The post Watch - Trump Reveals 'Top Priority' Plan for Schools: 'Expel the Communists and Terrible People' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x