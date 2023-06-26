The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

You Were Warned & They Are Openly Telling You Now They Are After The Children (Video)

June 26, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Over the weekend, the sodomites paraded through the streets of New York City and chanted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!” We’ll take a look at what they were engaged in while the “Thin Blue Line” did nothing to enforce the law against these criminals. We’ll also look back at the congressional …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x