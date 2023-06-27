The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cop Reinstated with Back Pay After Assaulting Masseuse When She Denied His ‘Happy Ending’ Demand

June 27, 2023   |   Tags:
“He was in law enforcement and they protected him. I lost my business and was shamed.” Oklahoma City, OK — In a disgusting display of misplaced priorities and blue privilege, the city of Oklahoma City is currently wrestling with an arbitration award that has reinstated a former police officer previously fired for egregious misconduct. The …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x