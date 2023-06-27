Georgetown Hires Anthony Fauci As "Distinguished Professor" Of Infectious Diseases

The highly controversial infectious disease expert who many argued made disastrous mistakes regarding his recommended COVID-19 pandemic responses has been hired as a distinguished professor at Georgetown University.

“Starting July 1, Fauci will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases,” the institution announced Monday. “He will also hold an additional appointment in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.”

The 82-year-old Fauci, who has advised “seven presidents on crises from AIDS to Ebola to the coronavirus … stepped down after 38 years as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease in December,” the Washington Post reported.

Fauci has come under increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and the public at large over not only his handling of the COVID pandemic strategy but also his past work and research funding decisions, including his NIH role in approving controversial “gain of function” coronavirus research.

Fauci also came under fire because an NIH division he oversaw funded various studies that exposed dogs to devocalization and euthanatized them to test various vaccines, Poynter reported.

As for his handling of the pandemic, Steven Mosher, author of “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics,” argued in a June 2022 op-ed for the New York Post that under Fauci’s influence, the country committed “every epidemiological sin in the book,” including instituting harmful school closures, requiring pointless contact tracing, failing to protect the most vulnerable, and ignoring and dismissing natural immunity.

Mosher called Fauci the man who is “almost single handedly responsible for the failed COVID policies of the past two-plus years.”

A May 2023 op-ed in Fox News pointed out that the experimental COVID vaccine has largely been a failure and yet “Fauci fostered an environment where doctors who deviated from the preferred party line were persecuted and even criminalized for offering a different point of view.”

“Silencing free expression and thought is the antithesis of America, and dangerous for science, innovation, and medicine,” wrote Pierre Kory, president of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance.

The Washington Post article paints him as a victim:

“He faced death threats and was assigned a security detail. His children were harassed. Donald Trump, the president Fauci was serving under when the virus first swept the planet, soon joined the chorus of misinformation and condemnation as Fauci and a handful of experts stressed public health principles that Trump believed were battering the economy during his unsuccessful fight for reelection.”

But Georgetown is thrilled to have him, calling Fauci in its announcement “a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader.”

Georgetown President John DeGioia stated “Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time.”