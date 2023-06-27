Kentucky Governor Says Puberty Blockers and Hormone Therapy for Kids Are ‘Basic Medical Decisions’

June 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Puberty blockers and hormone therapy treatments for children—both of which, many medical experts say, can cause long-term bone and fertility issues—are "basic medical decisions," according to Kentucky Democratic governor Andy Beshear. The post Kentucky Governor Says Puberty Blockers and Hormone Therapy for Kids Are 'Basic Medical Decisions' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...