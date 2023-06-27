The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘No!’: Biden Claims Ignorance of Hunter’s Foreign Business Dealings In Face of Mounting Evidence to the Contrary

June 27, 2023

President Joe Biden on Monday denied any knowledge of his son Hunter's foreign business dealings, the latest in a series of confusing, and seemingly goalpost-shifting statements from the White House. The post 'No!': Biden Claims Ignorance of Hunter's Foreign Business Dealings In Face of Mounting Evidence to the Contrary appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


