Now They Tell You! Pregnant Women Shouldn’t Take COVID Shot Because… (Video)

June 27, 2023
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) published new guidance that states “heavy menstrual bleeding should be added to the product information as a side effect of unknown frequency of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna)”. They also warned about infertility and miscarriage. We’ll cover this in this episode and provide the remedy to …


