The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Supreme Court Rules Against North Carolina Republicans’ Redistricting Plan

June 27, 2023   |   Tags:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against a bid by North Carolina Republican lawmakers to amplify the power of state-level politicians over federal elections by limiting the ability of state courts to review their actions in a ruling with major implications for the American democratic process. The post Supreme Court Rules Against North Carolina Republicans' Redistricting Plan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x