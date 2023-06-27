Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Move To Florida To Escape New York Pizza Oven Ban
June 27, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
NEW YORK, NY — Mysterious masked vigilantes who previously called the sewers of Manhattan their home have fled the city in protest because of new restrictions on pizza ovens mandated by the Department of Environmental Protection. The heroes, who some claim are mutated turtles, have allegedly moved to Florida where no such oven ban exists.
