‘The View’ Co-Host’s ‘Father’s Love’ Defense of Biden Blows Up in Her Face, Then She Makes It Worse

June 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ana Navarro gets “family,” but it’s “values” she must have a problem with. The co-host on “The View” made a major splash on Monday when she tugged every heartstring in […] The post 'The View' Co-Host's 'Father's Love' Defense of Biden Blows Up in Her Face, Then She Makes It Worse appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...