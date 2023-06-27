The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Arrests 4 Mexicans in Smuggling Incident That Killed 53 Migrants in Texas

June 27, 2023

U.S. officials in Texas have arrested four Mexicans who were indicted on suspicion of operating a human smuggling ring responsible for the deaths a year ago of 53 migrants packed into a truck during sweltering heat, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. The post US Arrests 4 Mexicans in Smuggling Incident That Killed 53 Migrants in Texas appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


