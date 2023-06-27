White House Edits Out Troublesome Reporter From Press Briefing

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The White House seems to have edited out footage of Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba confronting Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday with a series of comments that prompted her to threaten to end the briefing altogether.

Ateba again accused Jean-Pierre of refusing to call on him for any questions for months, after the Press Sceretary had claimed that the Biden Administration is “committed to freedom of the press.”

“You’ve been discriminating against me for the past nine months,” Ateba charged, much to the chagrin of the other reporters at the briefing.

“Stop. How is she discriminating?” another reporter intervened, to which Ateba responded “She called on you, she gave you a few questions. Please, allow me to do my job and ask my question.”

Jean-Pierre tried to ignore Ateba and go to aq different reporter for a question, but he refused to be passed over.

Jean-Pierre then stated “If this continues, we’re gonna end the press briefing. If this continues – you’re being incredibly rude. You’re being incredibly rude. You’re talking over your colleagues.”

Watch:

When the stream was uploaded by the White House, the exchange was gone:

Ateba responded on Twitter, asserting that the Press Secretary is a hypocrite for citing freedom of the press but refusing to let him ask any questions.

The reporter also alleged that he was barred from attending an appearance by Joe Biden, and says this happens “99.9 percent of the time.”

Ateba has continually charged that he is being denied access despite regular requests to resolve the matter.

