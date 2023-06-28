Anti-Trust: BlackRock Controls These Companies The Most & Why They Need To Be Broken Up (Video)
June 28, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosBlackRock nor Vanguard, nor State Street desire to be in the news, and why is that? It’s because they don’t want to be on anyone’s radar concerning the control they have in the marketplace over virtually everything in our society. BlackRock leads the pack and the control of major corporations via investing is having massive …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments