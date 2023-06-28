Biden's New Freudian Slip For The Ages

Biden has Iraq on the mind, apparently... maybe he reads ZH? Yesterday we highlighted how 'climate envoy' John Kerry took quite an earful from a French TV host over the US invasion of Iraq.

In an epic Freudian Slip which reveals so much irony and truth, President Biden said Wednesday in an impromptu televised interview while traveling that Russia's Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in... Iraq".

BREAKING: President @JoeBiden says Russian President Vladimir Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq" WATCHpic.twitter.com/tMv7WhBrZZ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 28, 2023

It was just on Sunday that popular French journalist Darius Rochebin blasted Kerry, Biden's "special presidential envoy for climate", for Washington's hypocrisy when it comes to the admin's Russia and Putin talking points...

Rochebin posed the following: "We have to judge Putin for crimes of aggression, of course. But you, the Americans, you committed the crime of aggression in Iraq." Rochebin then asked Kerry: "These countries of the Global South say, should we judge George Bush? Why isn’t Bush judged in the same way?”

Biden isn't the only one getting caught in consequential gaffes and embarrassingly ironic statements this week.

Below is what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had to say on the "German regime" in a press conference which kicked off the alliance's military exercises in Lithuania at the start of the week.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's all time epic Freudian slip



“What we’re seeing in Russia over the last days demonstrates the fragility of the German regime"



German Minister of Defense: “German regime?”



[nervous laughter]



“No, sorry. The Russian regime”pic.twitter.com/7nYNdUgQOT — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) June 26, 2023

Events in Ukraine and the West's anti-Moscow punitive measures, both on the military and economic fronts, have certainly demonstrated that fragility cuts both ways.

But perhaps both Stoltenberg and Biden said it best in their initial 'gaffes', even if it remains that the rich ironies therein are lost on them.

This is hilarious:



John Kerry is on a tour flamboyantly depicting Russia as a rouge state for invading a sovereign country, only for French journalist @DariusRochebin to remind him the US has invaded multiple countries, and Kerry himself voted to authorize the Iraq War. Watch: https://t.co/i90JH3KAyO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 26, 2023

Biden's "Iraq" comment is also likely to provide further fuel to French media as it confronts John Kerry and other US admin officials.