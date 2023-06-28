The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s New Freudian Slip For The Ages

June 28, 2023   |   Tags:
Biden has Iraq on the mind, apparently... maybe he reads ZH? Yesterday we highlighted how 'climate envoy' John Kerry took quite an earful from a French TV host over the US invasion of Iraq.

In an epic Freudian Slip which reveals so much irony and truth, President Biden said Wednesday in an impromptu televised interview while traveling that Russia's Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in... Iraq". 

It was just on Sunday that popular French journalist Darius Rochebin blasted Kerry, Biden's "special presidential envoy for climate", for Washington's hypocrisy when it comes to the admin's Russia and Putin talking points...

Rochebin posed the following: "We have to judge Putin for crimes of aggression, of course. But you, the Americans, you committed the crime of aggression in Iraq." Rochebin then asked Kerry: "These countries of the Global South say, should we judge George Bush? Why isn’t Bush judged in the same way?

Biden isn't the only one getting caught in consequential gaffes and embarrassingly ironic statements this week. 

Below is what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had to say on the "German regime" in a press conference which kicked off the alliance's military exercises in Lithuania at the start of the week.

Events in Ukraine and the West's anti-Moscow punitive measures, both on the military and economic fronts, have certainly demonstrated that fragility cuts both ways

But perhaps both Stoltenberg and Biden said it best in their initial 'gaffes', even if it remains that the rich ironies therein are lost on them. 

Biden's "Iraq" comment is also likely to provide further fuel to French media as it confronts John Kerry and other US admin officials.

Tyler Durden Wed, 06/28/2023 - 13:20


