NYC Mayor To Require ‘Mindful Breathing’ in All Public Schools

June 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New York City public schools will be required to administer two to five minutes of "mindful breathing" exercises to all students every day, New York City mayor Eric Adams (D.) announced Monday. The post NYC Mayor To Require 'Mindful Breathing' in All Public Schools appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...