Politically Neutral School Policies Are Actually Racist, New Jersey Argues

June 28, 2023

Neutral policies that bar public school officials from displaying all political flags or posters can still be racist and homophobic, prompting discrimination lawsuits, New Jersey warned districts in a new guidance. The post Politically Neutral School Policies Are Actually Racist, New Jersey Argues appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


