The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Country That Shall Not Be Named: Biden Admin Omits Mention of Israel in Rollout Anti-Semitism Strategy

June 28, 2023   |   Tags:

Biden administration officials did not mention Israel a single time in a Tuesday anti-Semitism strategy discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival, the latest sign that the White House is attempting to downplay connections between anti-Zionism and attacks on Jews. The post The Country That Shall Not Be Named: Biden Admin Omits Mention of Israel in Rollout Anti-Semitism Strategy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x