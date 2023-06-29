France Mobilizes 40,000 Police After All Hell Breaks Out

Social unrest exploded across France this week, forcing the government to deploy 40,000 police officers to quell the violence. The turmoil was sparked after police fatally shot a 17-year-old teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop.

The police killing of the teenager occurred on Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country, and has since unleashed riots across major cities.

France Police Shooting a 17year-old teen: Police said he refused to obey traffic rules ❗ pic.twitter.com/G51bMQ9pNc — Hassan Ssemujju (@HassanSsemu) June 29, 2023

The epicenter of the unrest is around Nanterre, located on the western outskirts of Paris. A map of the unrest shows riots are occurring nationwide.

On Wednesday night, chaos worsened, leading Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin to announce that 40,000 officers would be immediately deployed. He said:

"The professionals of disorder must go home. There will be a lot more police and gendarmes present tonight."

#News: The country of #France has been plagued with riots since Tuesday afternoon, after a police officer shot and killed a 17 year old Muslim migrant in the city of #Nanterre, after the teenager drove with a car without a driver license and he had not insurance, resulting the… pic.twitter.com/WSajGoxpYA — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 29, 2023

France 🇫🇷: While screaming "Allah Hu Akbar" Muslim immigrants fatally attacking Security Forces with molotov cocktails, destroying cities, looting Banks/ATMs/Shops in French cities !



Liberals around the world justifying these behaviors "They are demonstrating because of a young… pic.twitter.com/LrkWtEbGLf — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 29, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting after clashes over the police killing of a teenager spread beyond Paris' suburbs



Around 150 people were arrested overnight https://t.co/PhB59Qf0Am pic.twitter.com/Eh2sFbfQnV — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 29, 2023

🇫🇷 EN DIRECT - Un important incendie est en cours à Aulnay-sous-Bois. (témoins) pic.twitter.com/TClGpD36CR — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 28, 2023

⚡️Police detained 150 people during the riots in the French region of Ile-de-France, which began after the death of a 17-year-old teenager by a policeman in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. pic.twitter.com/uyhuQ7tvxo — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 29, 2023

France, EU: Race riots in Nanterre after a black man was killed by police after trying to flee the police with his car at a checkpoint.



For some odd reason, the black man resisted arrest and tried to kill the police with his car.



Rioters have reportedly looted a police… pic.twitter.com/mGDg0tknxy — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) June 29, 2023

Riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent on Tuesday during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. pic.twitter.com/098a0vO2ty — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) June 29, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting today about the violence. He said the "violence against police stations, schools, town halls, against the Republic, is unjustifiable."

"The unrest across France, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop, has revived memories of riots in 2005 that gripped France for three weeks," The Independent said.