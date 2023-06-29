The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

France Mobilizes 40,000 Police After All Hell Breaks Out

Social unrest exploded across France this week, forcing the government to deploy 40,000 police officers to quell the violence. The turmoil was sparked after police fatally shot a 17-year-old teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop. 

The police killing of the teenager occurred on Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country, and has since unleashed riots across major cities. 

The epicenter of the unrest is around Nanterre, located on the western outskirts of Paris. A map of the unrest shows riots are occurring nationwide. 

On Wednesday night, chaos worsened, leading Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin to announce that 40,000 officers would be immediately deployed. He said:

"The professionals of disorder must go home. There will be a lot more police and gendarmes present tonight." 

French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting today about the violence. He said the "violence against police stations, schools, town halls, against the Republic, is unjustifiable." 

"The unrest across France, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop, has revived memories of riots in 2005 that gripped France for three weeks," The Independent said. 

