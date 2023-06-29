The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Moves to Tax Drivers to Fight Climate Change

June 29, 2023   |   Tags:

New York governor Kathy Hochul is moving forward with plans to tax drivers as much as $23 to enter parts of Manhattan, a plan the Democrat says is aimed at fighting climate change. Hochul on Tuesday held a press conference celebrating her administration's "congestion pricing" plan after it received federal approval. The plan, which could […] The post New York Governor Kathy Hochul Moves to Tax Drivers to Fight Climate Change appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


