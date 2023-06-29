Newsom Doles Out Taxpayer Funds to Chinese Foreign Agents

June 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Governor Gavin Newsom awarded taxpayer-funded "ethnic media" grants to foreign agents of the Chinese government, including a pro-Beijing news outlet that claims to serve as "China's outward media and advertising proxy" in the United States. The California State Library this week announced $8.1 million in grants to 62 news outlets to raise awareness about



