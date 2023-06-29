The Street Price Of A Gram Of Heroin Across Europe

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime updated its estimates on the street price of illicit drugs in Western Europe this week.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, the retail street price of one gram of heroin varies significantly between countries.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In Finland, heroin was the most expensive out of the 17 countries analyzed, at $297 per gram.

Ireland was fetching the second highest prices at $237 a gram, but in general, other Scandinavian countries also ranked high for price. This included Denmark ($142), Norway ($102) and Sweden ($105).

There are also countries where prices are much lower - among them Portugal ($25), Belgium ($27), the Netherlands ($31) and Greece ($22) - all countries where drugs arrive via sea lanes.

But in continental Europe, prices were also estimated to be shockingly low. One gram cost $55 in Germany in 2021, $36 in France and $49 in Italy.