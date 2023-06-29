The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Victory: Supreme Court Reins in the Government’s Power to Punish Speech

June 29, 2023   |   Tags: ,
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has provided greater protections on speech by ruling that when the government seeks to punish what it considers to be threatening speech, it must prove a defendant had some understanding of his statements’ character and acted recklessly by disregarding the risk his words would be viewed as threatening …


