WATCH: NYC Mayor Blows Up at Critic, Likens Her to Slave-Owner

June 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New York City mayor Eric Adams (D.) told a woman not to treat him "like you treated someone that's on the plantation that you own" after she asked him about "horrible rent increases" at a town hall Wednesday night. The post WATCH: NYC Mayor Blows Up at Critic, Likens Her to Slave-Owner appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



