WATCH: Wisconsin Dem Says ‘F— the Suburbs’ During Speech on Crime

June 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Wisconsin Senate debate over the state budget grew heated on Wednesday when Democratic state Sen. LaTonya Johnson responded to concerns over rising suburban crime rates with "f— the suburbs." "F— the suburbs because they don’t know a goddamn thing about how life is in the city," Johnson said while speaking about crime in Milwaukee. Republicans […] The post WATCH: Wisconsin Dem Says 'F— the Suburbs' During Speech on Crime appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



