White House Shuts Down Pentagon Request To Display Chinese Spy Balloon to the Public

June 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration denied Defense Department requests to publicly share its findings on the Chinese spy balloon that earlier this year floated over most of the United States, according to a Thursday Wall Street Journal report. The post White House Shuts Down Pentagon Request To Display Chinese Spy Balloon to the Public appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...