Earned Knowledge, L7, P6

June 30, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Here are Tables 1, 2 and 3 of the Twelve Tables of Roman Law: TABLE I – Concerning the summons to court. Law I. When anyone summons another before the tribunal of a judge, the latter must, without hesitation, immediately appear. Law II. If, after having been summoned, he does not appear, or refuses to … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L7, P6"

The post Earned Knowledge, L7, P6 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...