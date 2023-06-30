The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Radio Station Closes Under ‘Dangerous’ Regime Pressure

June 30, 2023   |   Tags:

HONG KONG—Hong Kong's pro-democracy online Citizens' Radio station aired its final show on Friday and will cease operations owing to what its founder described as a "dangerous" political situation and the freezing of its bank account. The post Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Radio Station Closes Under 'Dangerous' Regime Pressure appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x