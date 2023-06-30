The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Like Halliburton in Iraq, BlackRock to Rake in a Trillion Rebuilding the Destruction They Financed in Ukraine

June 30, 2023   |   Tags: ,
War is indeed a racket, and it is one that BlackRock, JPMorgan, and the like play with chilling efficiency. In the midst of a brutal conflict in Ukraine, two of the world’s financial titans, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase, are seemingly leading the charge in an ostensible humanitarian effort. They are helping to establish the Ukraine …


