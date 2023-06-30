Supreme Court Sides With Christian Web Designer Vs. Same-Sex Couple

The Supreme Court on Friday sided with a Christian graphic web designer, Lorie Smith, who objected to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples.

The 6-3 decision, split among ideological lines, cam after Smith sued the state of Colorado over its anti-discrimination law prohibiting businesses from denying services based on a customer's sexual orientation.

In its ruling, the Court's conservative majority ruled that the First Amendment bars Colorado from forcing "an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance."

Smith, who owns design company 303 Creative - which has previously served gay customers - only wants to work with heterosexual couples for her wedding website business. She argued that Colorado's law would force her and other artists to offer customized messages which violate her beliefs and First Amendment rights.

Supporters of Colorado's law say the decision could allow businesses to discriminate against a wide range of customers - including interfaith couples or those of other races.

In a dissent, Justice Sotomayor wrote: "Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class."

Describing the majority's conclusion as "profoundly wrong," J. Sotomayor writes, "Our Constitution contains no right to refuse service to a disfavored group." pic.twitter.com/FWBzeeVfgS — Brianne Gorod (@BrianneGorod) June 30, 2023

The case is reminiscent of the 'gay wedding cake' controversy that arose a decade ago, after Colorado baker Jack Phillips refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, also on religious grounds. The court ruled for the baker, however the decision - penned by Justice Anthony Kennedy - did not settle whether the First Amendment applies to discrimination based on religious beliefs.