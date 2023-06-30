Supreme Court’s Student Loan Ruling Could Save US More Than $300 Billion

June 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Joe Biden's student debt relief would claw back more than $300 billion in costs associated with the program that were recognized last year, marking a major reduction in this year's deficit—at least on paper. The post Supreme Court's Student Loan Ruling Could Save US More Than $300 Billion appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...