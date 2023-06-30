The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Colorblind Constitution Prevails

June 30, 2023

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled on the constitutionality of racial discrimination in the college admissions process, which over the past five decades had become a defining feature of higher education in this country. The court decided in favor of the Constitution, sanity and fairness and eviscerated a regime that sought to remedy the legacy of racism in this country with more of it. The post The Colorblind Constitution Prevails appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


