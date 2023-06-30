The Colorblind Constitution Prevails

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled on the constitutionality of racial discrimination in the college admissions process, which over the past five decades had become a defining feature of higher education in this country. The court decided in favor of the Constitution, sanity and fairness and eviscerated a regime that sought to remedy the legacy of racism in this country with more of it. The post The Colorblind Constitution Prevails appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



