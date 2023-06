Venezuela Bans Opposition Leader From Holding Office

June 30, 2023

Ex-lawmaker Maria Corina Machado, a favorite to win the Venezuelan opposition's nomination for president in an October primary, is barred from holding public office for 15 years, the controller general said in a letter to a lawmaker. The post Venezuela Bans Opposition Leader From Holding Office appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



