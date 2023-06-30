Watch: Tom Cruise’s Riskiest Stunt Had M:I 7 Crew in ‘Absolute Terror’ – More Frightening Than the Motorcycle Cliff Jump

June 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tom Cruise is crazy. That is not a pejorative or an insult or an actual statement about the man’s mental faculties. If you look at Cruise’s body of work while […] The post Watch: Tom Cruise's Riskiest Stunt Had M:I 7 Crew in 'Absolute Terror' – More Frightening Than the Motorcycle Cliff Jump appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...