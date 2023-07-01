1,884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests Or Serious Issues With 1,310 Of Them Dead In Less Than 2.5 Years – Results Of The COVID Shot?

July 1, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

In January 2023, I welcomed nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and former footballer Matt Le Tissier to The Sons of Liberty Radio and we discussed the number of athletes dying suddenly. We’ve also reported on the many deaths of athletes, including children athletes who have died suddenly. Over the past 2.5 years, 1,884 athlete cardiac …



Read More...