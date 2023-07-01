"Believe Their Lies Or Pay The Consequences" - Tucker Carlson Blasts Trans Ideology As "Just Another Religious War"

Having questioned the establishment's blockade of RFK Jr's presidential run, highlighted the military-industrial complex's reasons for destroying Trump, examined Joe Biden's dictatorship tendencies (and the bifurcated system of justice when it comes to his son), and dared to ask "why exactly are we at war with Russia?", former Fox News host Tucker Carlson likely went to '11' in the eyes of progressives in his latest 'Tucker on Twitter' episode - throwing shade at no lesser person than 'Admiral Rachel Levine' - America's first transgender health secretary (does anyone else feel like that sounds oxymoronic?).

In a brief monologue, Carlson called out Levine, who was born Richard “Rick” Levine, for undergoing a late-life transition from being a husband and father of two to pushing transgender ideology by identifying as a woman and wearing feminine clothing, becoming Admiral Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

“Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine. Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became the federal health minister. ...What we have here is living proof that in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be,” Carlson said. “If Rick Levine can become 'Admiral Rachel', why can't you be Napoleon? Or Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India? Ever see that guy’s uniform?”

Carlson questions the societal shift towards individual self-identification and challenges the idea that individuals can redefine themselves without consequences, contrasting it with historical beliefs in natural law and consequences for disobedience.

Levine’s “personal journey” is not to empower people, but rather to become more powerful, explains Carlson.

“Shut up and be proud of Admiral Rachel,” he continued. “She’s the one who has smashed glass ceilings, and you’ve just got some kind of weird fetish. So actually, now that we’re saying this out loud, it’s pretty clear that Rick Levine has no interest in liberating you from anything. This is not about liberation, it’s just the opposite. It’s just another religious war, same as all the others. The people who think they’re God versus everybody else.”

Hey, it's Tucker Carlson.

Belmont Hill is a small private school outside of Boston. It's not famous for its Athletics - the school's mascot isn't even an animal, it's an 18th century navigational tool - the Belmont Hill sextants, doesn't even make sense. So when it comes to sports, Belmont Hill is not trying very hard.

But the school's Athletic program can claim at least one important footnote to history - in 1975 it's football roster contained two names that you will recognize even now Mark Milley and Richard Levine.

Milley is now the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Levine, of course, is our country's most famous Admiral.

Both transitioned late in life into overweight middle-aged women. Both wound up working as high-level officials in the Joe Biden Administration.

Their teammates at the all boys school in Boston probably wouldn't have predicted any of that.

Hre's what Rick Levine looks like now from a video he just posted on Instagram: "hello my name is Admiral Rachel Levine and I have the honor of being the assistant secretary for health at the United States Department of Health and Human Services - happy Pride, happy pride month, and actually let's declare it a summer of Pride. Happy summer of pride."

'Happy summer of Pride'? Rick Levine is so darn proud he'd like to tell you about it all summer and possibly into the fall.

He's got a lot to be proud of.

What specifically you ask?

Well strangely he doesn't say nor does he mention his former wife or children - he doesn't tell us whether they're proud too.

Since none of them have been invited onto the Today Show to talk about their feelings, we're going to have to guess for now.

We're going to assume that his former family is proud and why wouldn't they be...

Few Americans in our history has come as far as Rick Levine.

Here's a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became a federal health Minister - not a small thing given that not too long ago this same man was a married pediatrician with kids lecturing about eating disorders at Penn State.

Now he's emerged as a path-breaking lady Admiral with medals on his chest and he did all of that without winning a single naval battle or even being female.

It's pretty inspiring.

What we have here is living proof that in this country you really can be whatever you want to be.

If Rick Levine can become Admiral Rachel why can't you be Napoleon or Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India - ever see that guy's uniform, or why not Shaka, the legendary Zulu Warchief.

you could bring your assegai and leopard-hide shield to work at Deloitte and no one would be allowed to say a word about it - the HR department would have your back.

Unfortunately you can't actually do any of that.

The point of Rick Levine's amazing transformation is not to free you from the inflexible husk that you were born in so you can be more fully yourself - whatever you decide that is - no that's not the point.

Rick Levine's personal Journey has nothing to do with you - it's about him, it's his journey.

Your fantasiess about becoming something totally new and different have not been approved yet in fact they're weird.

Shaka the Zulu War King - come on, that's racist shut up and be proud of Admiral Rachel.

Rachel L Levine - she's the one who has smashed glass ceilings - you just got some kind of weird fetish.

So actually now that we're saying this out loud it's pretty clear that Rick Levine has no interest in liberating you from anything.

This is not about Liberation it's just the opposite it's just another religious War - same as all the others.

The people who think they're God versus everybody else.

In primitive civilizations - which would include every civilization since the beginning of time until ours - people assume there were rules.

Rules that no human being made but that people could ignore only at their peril - at great risk.

Some call these rules nature, or natural law, or even as society's advanced theology.

But most of the time people didn't call them anything - they didn't have to - there wasn't a debate about whether the rules were real. People assumed there were consequences to pretending that you were God

They thought Sodom and Gomorrah were real places that were destroyed for Disobedience. They imagine the same thing could happen to them.

Not anymore. Rick Levine doesn't worry about being punished by forces he can't see. He knows he's in charge - he makes the rules, he sets the limits. Reality is what he says it is - that's his View and he shares with virtually everybody else in a position of authority in the United States.

That's a pretty bold bet really - for seven million years human beings have believed one thing - presumably based on some evidence; around 2015 they began convinced of something completely different.

Are they right?

It feels like we're going to find out soon..