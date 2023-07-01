French Police Say "We're At War With Vermin" As Nationwide Riots Spread Like Cancer

Social unrest spread like cancer across French cities for a fourth consecutive night, with hundreds of buildings and vehicles set ablaze. President Emmanuel Macron's government struggled to contain the violence, which was sparked on Tuesday after a teenager was shot dead by a police officer.

In an update on Saturday, France's Interior Ministry said 2,500 fires were reported overnight. Rioters set fire to 1,350 vehicles and 235 buildings nationwide. About 1,300 people were arrested, while the government mobilized 45,000 police officers with armored vehicles to quell the violence.

According to The Telegraph, French police said they were "at war" with "savage hordes of vermin" on Friday night. The country's top police unions threatened revolt unless Macron's government restored law and order.

"Today the police are in combat because we are at war. Tomorrow we will enter resistance and the government should be aware of this," police unions said.

Footage of the chaos overnight:

🚨🇫🇷 Riots - France 🇫🇷🚨



Overnight French Islamist rioters have burnt down buildings, killed, injured & even maimed French locals, looted shops, destroyed vehicles & laid waste to every major French City.



These scenes will be repeated across the whole of Europe & are starting… pic.twitter.com/8mnAZlPVqi — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) July 1, 2023

#FranceRiots: A jewelry store in Marseille was ransacked & looted during the ongoing race riots part of France’s George Floyd moment following the police-shooting death of a French Algerian youth. pic.twitter.com/khFPjTTESG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 1, 2023

FRANCE RIOTS: 🇫🇷

Cameras destroyed with guns in Lyon region. pic.twitter.com/0T6q3BYu1v — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) July 1, 2023

#FranceRiots: Cars in a parking lot in Angers, France have been set on fire in attacks carried out by rioters. France is now on its fourth day of race riots by youths of immigrant background, anarchists, #antifa & the far-left. pic.twitter.com/4eGtDAETJV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2023

White people are attacked at random here in France

Some attacks seems to show mutilation with machete by Muslims



Everything going well here #riots #France #AttackOnFrancepic.twitter.com/GzdWxF01MO — llebou (@llebou) July 1, 2023

FRENCH REVOLUTION🧵: The French police have lost control of the streets and in frustration are cracking down on every infraction with maximum force. pic.twitter.com/6YHwajeKAZ — @amuse (@amuse) July 1, 2023

MUST WATCH: A pharmacy in Montargis, France collapses after being ravaged by fire and looting pic.twitter.com/G6fL1I9Jhi — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 1, 2023

These are not protestors !!



These are terrorists looting & vandalizing France !!



pic.twitter.com/5yodCerxqh — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) July 1, 2023

French looters have become so confident that they are now seizing 5.56mm caliber machine guns from the police. pic.twitter.com/YLMI5dzH51 — Russian Market (@runews) July 1, 2023

"Many of the protesters identify with the teenager [shot and killed by police earlier in the week], who has been named only as Nahel M. and who was of Algerian and Moroccan descent," The New York Times said.

Predictive programming?

Take a look at what’s going on in France 👀



They always tell you first 💥



‼️ 🇲🇫 Nearly a year ago, Netflix released its initial trailer for the film Athena about a future civil war that commences when African and Arab immigrants begin rioting after an Algerian youth is shot… pic.twitter.com/fe4fSFr4fa — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) July 1, 2023

What's alarming is that French police unions threaten to protest if the government refuses to clamp down hard on the rioting. France is in a state of near anarchy. French police said they were "at war" with "savage hordes of vermin." This is further decay and one step closer to societal collapse. It will be a long summer in Europe. Are these organized rioters attempting a 'color revolution' in France?