The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

French Police Say “We’re At War With Vermin” As Nationwide Riots Spread Like Cancer

July 1, 2023   |   Tags:
French Police Say "We're At War With Vermin" As Nationwide Riots Spread Like Cancer

Social unrest spread like cancer across French cities for a fourth consecutive night, with hundreds of buildings and vehicles set ablaze. President Emmanuel Macron's government struggled to contain the violence, which was sparked on Tuesday after a teenager was shot dead by a police officer. 

In an update on Saturday, France's Interior Ministry said 2,500 fires were reported overnight. Rioters set fire to 1,350 vehicles and 235 buildings nationwide. About 1,300 people were arrested, while the government mobilized 45,000 police officers with armored vehicles to quell the violence. 

According to The Telegraph, French police said they were "at war" with "savage hordes of vermin" on Friday night. The country's top police unions threatened revolt unless Macron's government restored law and order. 

"Today the police are in combat because we are at war. Tomorrow we will enter resistance and the government should be aware of this," police unions said. 

Footage of the chaos overnight:

"Many of the protesters identify with the teenager [shot and killed by police earlier in the week], who has been named only as Nahel M. and who was of Algerian and Moroccan descent," The New York Times said. 

Predictive programming? 

What's alarming is that French police unions threaten to protest if the government refuses to clamp down hard on the rioting. France is in a state of near anarchy. French police said they were "at war" with "savage hordes of vermin." This is further decay and one step closer to societal collapse. It will be a long summer in Europe. Are these organized rioters attempting a 'color revolution' in France? 

Tyler Durden Sat, 07/01/2023 - 08:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x