Inspiring: Justice Sotomayor Shows World Illiteracy Doesn’t Have To Stop You From Achieving Your Dreams

July 1, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C — In a stunning display of determination and perseverance, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has shown the world that illiteracy is no match for ambition and dreams. Justice Sotomayor has defied the odds and reached the pinnacle of her profession, all without being able to read a single word.



Read More...