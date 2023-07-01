Michelle Obama’s ‘Heart Breaks’ for Students Who Will Never Have the Chance to be Judged on Race, Not Merit

Barack and Michelle Obama bemoaned the Supreme Court’s decision to end systemic racism in Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard. The decision, which effectively ends legal affirmative action in universities for discriminating against Asian and white students, and violating the fundamental principles and laws of the United States of America, was not taken well by …



Read More...