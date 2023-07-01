Over 1K Christian and Muslim Parents Protest District’s Dirty Trick to Subvert Parents’ Rights

July 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When Satan ditches the shadows and strolls into the light of day, God-fearing people put aside their religious differences and band together. That’s what happened in Maryland’s Montgomery County on […] The post Over 1K Christian and Muslim Parents Protest District's Dirty Trick to Subvert Parents' Rights appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...