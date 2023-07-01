Remembering independence and liberty

Not necessarily celebrating something we don’t have as much of, anymore.

The decision of the Thirteen States to secede from the United Kingdom was actually decided by the continental congress on Tuesday, the 2nd of July, 1776.

Even the National Archives admits: “Independence Day Should Have Been July 2 –July 2, 1776 is the day that the Continental Congress actually voted for independence. John Adams, in his writings, even noted that July 2 would be remembered in the annals of American history and would be marked with fireworks and celebrations. The written Declaration of Independence was dated July 4 but wasn’t actually signed until August 2. Fifty-six delegates eventually signed the document, although all were not present on that day in August.”

As the unity and civility of American society seem to spiral down ever more quickly, it is not amiss to look back to that time from our own.

Today, especially, it is worth remembering. We here at TPOL are dismayed by the amount of vitriol levied by so-called liberals and progressives against the Supreme Court following the three major decisions announced, coupled with the nearly unbridled joy and loud crowing of victory by the so-called conservatives. Especially the attitude of hatred towards those labeled by people on both sides as “haters.”

The Nine Nazgul have decided first that college and university affirmative action is unconstitutional. Second, Uncle Joe cannot unilaterally forgive a half-trillion dollars in student debt. And third, that a State government cannot force a woman to do something – like create a website – to promote something she doesn’t believe in.

The reactions are more than over the top. The Nazgul have taken a hammer to the constitution, we are told. They will allow whites-only luncheonettes. They will put millions of college students into destitution. They have set back the rig Ahts of LGBTQ+ people centuries. And on and on. The Court has let down millions of young Biden supporters. Which is, of course, good news to those who oppose Uncle Joe and his senile administration.

BUT…

This is nothing new. At the time those gentlemen in Independence Hall voted on independence – secession, at least one in three residents (citizens) were opposed to it. Indeed, many of those fought in the War of Independence for the next 7 years as Loyalists! The new States were very divided. And it would get worse. The accusations, the name-calling, and worse were probably as bad as anything we see in 2023. Not just between Loyalists and Rebels, but within both factions.

The discord has been very near continuous for 247 years. Some periods were worse than others, and perhaps this is a bad one – though nothing to compare to what was seen in 1820, 1845, 1850, 1860-65 (again internally in both Union and Confederate), 1876, 1898, and right through the 20th century.

Why don’t we think about these times in the past? Of course, our methods of communication are far better and faster today – and make events seem much closer. And perhaps the worldviews of the different factions were not as different then as now. There are many reasons.

Just as there are many reasons to fear what will happen in the future now.

But we have been free, we still do have much freedom, and those who hate the “haters” and want to see the society, the nations, torn down have less power – even when – like now – they are in power. They are limited in the tyranny that they can impose. Our system is a mess, but could be much, much worse.

Remember liberty, remember independence, remember freedom. Celebrate what we have left. Strive with all our might, day and night, to regain what is lost.

PS: The Liberty Round Table, of whom Lady Susan and the current folks here at TPOL were early if not founding members, always celebrates the 2nd of July as the real Independence day. Join us!



Read More...