The Closest & Biggest Asteroid Flybys Of 2023

On today's World Asteroid Day, fascination is mixing with fear when considering the latest and upcoming asteroid flybys.According to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, a number of asteroids have already passed by a little too close for comfort this year.

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, the colossal 2005 YY128, which flew by the Earth on February 16, had a maximum possible diameter of more than 1,000 meters (0.6 miles).

Because of its size, 2005 YY128 was already discovered in 2005 - as denoted in its name.

In recent years, scientists have been discovering more and more so-called Near Earth Asteroids, including many smaller ones.

Despite their comparatively smaller size, these asteroids could still cause considerable damage if they collided with Earth.

2023 DZ2 (nicknamed “Dizzy”), passed by Earth on March 25, and came so close that it could be seen with a telescope and even binoculars.