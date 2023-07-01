Washington-Backed “Independent” Ukranian “Kill List” Includes Glenn Greenwald, Tucker Carlson, Eva Bartlett, Roger Waters, Steven Seagal & More

July 1, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Lots of journalists, along with entertainment personalities, have come up on an “independent” Ukranian “kill list” that is backed by Washington, DC and run by Kiev. The names include Glenn Greenwald, Tucker Carlson and Eva Bartlett, Roger Waters from Pink Floyd, and even actor Steven Seagal. David Miller reports: These included Manuel Pineda and Clare …



Read More...