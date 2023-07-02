The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ahead Of Independence Day, These Are The Most-Searched-For Foods To BBQ In Each State

You know it's coming... The White House will most likely be bragging on July 4 or days before via Twitter that Americans are finally saving on cookouts as 'Bidenomics' is a success. Anyone with a wallet who works hard for their money knows the White House is full of malarky. 

Americans have been battered with two years of negative real wage growth, forcing them to deplete personal savings and rack up record credit card debt in a high-interest rate environment to survive the worst inflation storm in a generation. But don't worry because none of that matters to White House officials -- they're in cheerleading mode about taking credit for everything good and none of the bad. 

As Independence Day quickly approaches, Americans will still be paying near-record high prices for hamburger meat. The good news is that egg prices have collapsed, which could provide relief for deviled egg lovers. Food inflation likely has abated from last year's levels but remains well over pre-Covid levels. 

For those planning cookouts, USA Today has released the latest BBQ trends across all 50 states and the District of Columbia of the most searched foods. 

Even though residents in sixteen states wanted veggies, the rest of the country preferred meat. 

Here are the top ten searched BBQ foods:

  1. BBQ chicken

  2. BBQ ribs

  3. BBQ pork chops

  4. BBQ meatballs

  5. BBQ shrimp

  6. BBQ pulled pork

  7. BBQ brisket

  8. BBQ baked beans

  9. BBQ salmon

  10. BBQ meatloaf

There were 16 states and Washington, DC, that saw higher search trends for grilling vegetables versus meat. 

On a state-by-state basis, here's the most searched "how to grill" food: 

Alabama – Corn on the cob

Alaska – Corn

Arizona – Burgers

Arkansas – Ribs

California – Tri tip

Colorado – Chicken breast

Connecticut – Spare ribs

Delaware – Salmon

District of Columbia – Chicken breast

Florida – Mahi mahi

Georgia – Wings

Hawaii – Ahi tuna

Idaho – Steak

Illinois – Pork chops

Indiana – Corn in husk

Iowa – Asparagus

Kansas – Salmon

Kentucky – Shrimp

Louisiana – Steak

Maine – Chicken

Maryland – Eggplant

Massachusetts – Swordfish

Michigan – Asparagus

Minnesota – Asparagus

Mississippi – Ribs

Missouri – Corn on the cob

Montana – Asparagus

Nebraska – Corn on the cob

Nevada – Burgers

New Hampshire – Asparagus

New Jersey – London boil

New Mexico – Chicken

New York – Clams

North Carolina – Filet mignon

North Dakota – Asparagus

Ohio – Chicken

Oklahoma – Corn on the cob

Oregon – Lamb chops

Pennsylvania – Filet mignon

Rhode Island – Salmon

South Carolina – Pork chops

South Dakota – Burgers

Tennessee – Pork chops

Texas – Ribs

Utah – Chicken

Vermont – Salmon

Virginia – Portobello mushrooms

Washington – Flank steak

West Virginia – Asparagus

Wisconsin – Brats

Wyoming – Burgers

The good news is Americans have yet to search for "how to grill" insects. As we've noted, there's a push by international non-governmental agencies, such as WEF, as well as some governments, to reset the food supply chain to swap out meat diets for insects. Americans won't stand for that nonsense. 

Tyler Durden Sun, 07/02/2023 - 19:00


