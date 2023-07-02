Ahead Of Independence Day, These Are The Most-Searched-For Foods To BBQ In Each State
You know it's coming... The White House will most likely be bragging on July 4 or days before via Twitter that Americans are finally saving on cookouts as 'Bidenomics' is a success. Anyone with a wallet who works hard for their money knows the White House is full of malarky.
Americans have been battered with two years of negative real wage growth, forcing them to deplete personal savings and rack up record credit card debt in a high-interest rate environment to survive the worst inflation storm in a generation. But don't worry because none of that matters to White House officials -- they're in cheerleading mode about taking credit for everything good and none of the bad.
As Independence Day quickly approaches, Americans will still be paying near-record high prices for hamburger meat. The good news is that egg prices have collapsed, which could provide relief for deviled egg lovers. Food inflation likely has abated from last year's levels but remains well over pre-Covid levels.
For those planning cookouts, USA Today has released the latest BBQ trends across all 50 states and the District of Columbia of the most searched foods.
Even though residents in sixteen states wanted veggies, the rest of the country preferred meat.
Here are the top ten searched BBQ foods:
BBQ chicken
BBQ ribs
BBQ pork chops
BBQ meatballs
BBQ shrimp
BBQ pulled pork
BBQ brisket
BBQ baked beans
BBQ salmon
BBQ meatloaf
There were 16 states and Washington, DC, that saw higher search trends for grilling vegetables versus meat.
On a state-by-state basis, here's the most searched "how to grill" food:
Alabama – Corn on the cob
Alaska – Corn
Arizona – Burgers
Arkansas – Ribs
California – Tri tip
Colorado – Chicken breast
Connecticut – Spare ribs
Delaware – Salmon
District of Columbia – Chicken breast
Florida – Mahi mahi
Georgia – Wings
Hawaii – Ahi tuna
Idaho – Steak
Illinois – Pork chops
Indiana – Corn in husk
Iowa – Asparagus
Kansas – Salmon
Kentucky – Shrimp
Louisiana – Steak
Maine – Chicken
Maryland – Eggplant
Massachusetts – Swordfish
Michigan – Asparagus
Minnesota – Asparagus
Mississippi – Ribs
Missouri – Corn on the cob
Montana – Asparagus
Nebraska – Corn on the cob
Nevada – Burgers
New Hampshire – Asparagus
New Jersey – London boil
New Mexico – Chicken
New York – Clams
North Carolina – Filet mignon
North Dakota – Asparagus
Ohio – Chicken
Oklahoma – Corn on the cob
Oregon – Lamb chops
Pennsylvania – Filet mignon
Rhode Island – Salmon
South Carolina – Pork chops
South Dakota – Burgers
Tennessee – Pork chops
Texas – Ribs
Utah – Chicken
Vermont – Salmon
Virginia – Portobello mushrooms
Washington – Flank steak
West Virginia – Asparagus
Wisconsin – Brats
Wyoming – Burgers
The good news is Americans have yet to search for "how to grill" insects. As we've noted, there's a push by international non-governmental agencies, such as WEF, as well as some governments, to reset the food supply chain to swap out meat diets for insects. Americans won't stand for that nonsense.