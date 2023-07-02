Ahead Of Independence Day, These Are The Most-Searched-For Foods To BBQ In Each State

You know it's coming... The White House will most likely be bragging on July 4 or days before via Twitter that Americans are finally saving on cookouts as 'Bidenomics' is a success. Anyone with a wallet who works hard for their money knows the White House is full of malarky.

Americans have been battered with two years of negative real wage growth, forcing them to deplete personal savings and rack up record credit card debt in a high-interest rate environment to survive the worst inflation storm in a generation. But don't worry because none of that matters to White House officials -- they're in cheerleading mode about taking credit for everything good and none of the bad.

As Independence Day quickly approaches, Americans will still be paying near-record high prices for hamburger meat. The good news is that egg prices have collapsed, which could provide relief for deviled egg lovers. Food inflation likely has abated from last year's levels but remains well over pre-Covid levels.

For those planning cookouts, USA Today has released the latest BBQ trends across all 50 states and the District of Columbia of the most searched foods.

Even though residents in sixteen states wanted veggies, the rest of the country preferred meat.

Here are the top ten searched BBQ foods:

BBQ chicken BBQ ribs BBQ pork chops BBQ meatballs BBQ shrimp BBQ pulled pork BBQ brisket BBQ baked beans BBQ salmon BBQ meatloaf

There were 16 states and Washington, DC, that saw higher search trends for grilling vegetables versus meat.

On a state-by-state basis, here's the most searched "how to grill" food:

Alabama – Corn on the cob Alaska – Corn Arizona – Burgers Arkansas – Ribs California – Tri tip Colorado – Chicken breast Connecticut – Spare ribs Delaware – Salmon District of Columbia – Chicken breast Florida – Mahi mahi Georgia – Wings Hawaii – Ahi tuna Idaho – Steak Illinois – Pork chops Indiana – Corn in husk Iowa – Asparagus Kansas – Salmon Kentucky – Shrimp Louisiana – Steak Maine – Chicken Maryland – Eggplant Massachusetts – Swordfish Michigan – Asparagus Minnesota – Asparagus Mississippi – Ribs Missouri – Corn on the cob Montana – Asparagus Nebraska – Corn on the cob Nevada – Burgers New Hampshire – Asparagus New Jersey – London boil New Mexico – Chicken New York – Clams North Carolina – Filet mignon North Dakota – Asparagus Ohio – Chicken Oklahoma – Corn on the cob Oregon – Lamb chops Pennsylvania – Filet mignon Rhode Island – Salmon South Carolina – Pork chops South Dakota – Burgers Tennessee – Pork chops Texas – Ribs Utah – Chicken Vermont – Salmon Virginia – Portobello mushrooms Washington – Flank steak West Virginia – Asparagus Wisconsin – Brats Wyoming – Burgers

The good news is Americans have yet to search for "how to grill" insects. As we've noted, there's a push by international non-governmental agencies, such as WEF, as well as some governments, to reset the food supply chain to swap out meat diets for insects. Americans won't stand for that nonsense.