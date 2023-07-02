Controlled Opposition? The Ways Conservative News Outlets Cover Joesthetics’ Death Tell Us Who We Can Trust

July 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

As we reported yesterday, German bodybuilder and internet influencer Jo Lindner died this week from an aneurysm at age 30. Many believe that the Covid-19 “vaccines” contributed to Joesthetics’ death based on his own discussion of the issue just three weeks ago during an interview.

30-year-old athlete, Jo Lindner, died today of an aneurysm. This recent interview he had is tragically chilling. He talks about his blood work results before and after he opted to get 4 Covid-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/GdFxFwcrpj — TexasLindsay (@TexasLindsay_) July 2, 2023

Reactions to this video, which has been posted many times by influencers on social media in the last 24 hours, have generally been on a scale from nuanced to definitive. Most seem to agree that the jabs may have contributed to his demise. Some say it’s crystal clear.

Then, there are the handful who perform mental gymnastics to declare there’s zero chance the four injections of an experiment drug with known adverse reactions affecting the multitudes could have possibly contributed to Lindner’s death.

Many of these people, who I call “Big Pharma Apologists,” are simply indoctrinated. It’s understandable considering the massive brainwashing campaign that was waged against the population for over two years. Others are simply engaged in wishful thinking because to admit that the jabs can be dangerous is to give credit to those of us who said for a while that the jabs could be dangerous.

There’s a third group among the “Big Pharma Apologists.” These are the people with influence, usually in the media, who are assigned the task of casting smokescreens when stories like these pop up. This is different from leftist corporate media who simply ignore such stories. The smokescreen casters are generally in conservative or alternative media. They post stories that are designed to draw moderate and conservative readers in, offering them an alternative angle on stories so they won’t even think to look for the truth on other sites.

These outlets are known as Controlled Opposition and must not be trusted.

There are the obvious ones that are unabashedly milquetoast in their reporting. They do the bidding of the RNC and other right-of-center components of the UniParty Swamp. These include Fox News, Washington Examiner, and the Wall Street Journal.

But there are other publications that generally espouse conservative worldviews in most of their reporting, but are activated to cast smokescreens on certain topics that include Covid vaccines, stolen elections, Ukraine, among others. With the story about Joesthetics, their task was to discuss his death and absolutely, positively never mention the word “vaccine” anywhere in the story.

This has a cooling effect. If a conservative American reads a story about Joesthetics’ death from one of these news outlets, they’re extremely unlikely to read another story about him from a different outlet if they come across it. Those who read from a Controlled Opposition source that he died from steroids or other health problems will never know he was quadruple jabbed and complained about what the vaccines did to his blood just three weeks ago.

Before I list the three guilty news outlets, let’s look at some that I found who accurately reported about Joesthetics’ concerns over the Covid vaccines:

It’s a weekend story so we can assume others sources will pick it up starting Monday.

Now, let’s look at the three so far that wrote up the story and did everything in their power to not only ignore mentioning the jabs, but offer alternative reasons for his untimely demise:

Let’s be clear. I am not saying it was definitely the four vaccine shots that caused his aneurysm. I cannot even say for certain that they contributed at all. We know HE thought he experienced health problems as a result of the jabs and had sought information and treatment for what HE believed were adverse reactions to the jabs affecting his blood.

We also know that he had concerns about his own steroid use, and it makes sense that steroids contributed as well. But for these outlets to mention steroids but NOT mention the jabs even though he talked about both in the same interview is suspicious.

Does that mean we shouldn’t trust the NY Post, Breitbart, Dailywire, or any other right-leaning news outlets that post stories about Joesthetics without mentioning the jabs? In a way, yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying. With that said, I won’t go so far as to classify them in the same Controlled Opposition league as Fox News or Washington Examiner. When it comes to the vaccines, an outlet doesn’t necessarily have to be Controlled Opposition to shy away from discussing adverse reactions. They could simply be cowards who are too dependent on Facebook, Google, and/or YouTube to risk getting vaxx-penalized. As someone who runs publications that are essentially banned on Facebook and Google, I can appreciate why an outlet would be fearful.

Nevertheless, cowardice is cowardly. It’s also weak.

I won’t stop visiting these three sites, all of whom post excellent content on certain subjects. But when it comes to anything controversial, I can’t trust them to overcome their fears and tell the truth.

