The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Get to the Chopper!

July 2, 2023   |   Tags:

If you’ve ever seen a movie or a news program summarizing the idea of America in the 1980s via montage, odds are you’ve seen Ronald Reagan promising morning in America in close proximity to a bandana-clad, oiled-up Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) mowing down enemies in the jungles of Vietnam or the deserts of Afghanistan with a machine gun the size of a crocodile. The post Get to the Chopper! appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x