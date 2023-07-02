Independence Day – action needed

The Blaze reported (from various mainsteam media sources and postings to Twitter) about controversy and an incident while the organization “Moms for Liberty” holding an event at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia on the 29th. A vocal opposition to the organization had been demanding the event be cancelled. That included employees of the museum and local government officials. However, the Museum leadership, citing constitutional, historical, and moral grounds, refused to do so. On the day of the event, “hateful” vandalism saw broken windows and damage to historical artifacts in the museum.

Many suggest that the vandals are associated with the various groups opposing the event. Clearly not everyone opposed to Moms for Liberty were involved and can be blamed. But is is reasonable, seeing the demands and the efforts to ban the organization and its event from the Museum, that the attack and vandalism is not a mere coincidence.

The infamous Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled Moms for Liberty as a hate group. Petitions and attacks on the meeting have repeatedly stated the organization is racist, homophobic, transphobic and extremist. Their use of the word “groomer” to label some homosexual activists is particularly hated.

In this particular case, the hate was transformed into action by at least some of those people who condemned the hate of Moms for Liberty.

The incident is reminiscent of an event, also in Philadelphia, about three blocks from the Museum, in the Independence National Historical Park. (I heard about it on a radio program, so have no citation for it.) As I understand it, several teenagers visiting the park were trying to talk to other people about their religion as christians and its relation to liberty and the American Revolution (War of Independence). Apparently a National Park Service ranger and then a cop told them that because the Park was a public place, they could not talk about religion to other people there.

How ironic. Within a few feet of the pavilion housing the Liberty Bell, given that both the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, were written within yards of where the teens were talking, they were told that they did not have the freedom, the liberty, to talk to others about faith and liberty. Because people were offended.

It is not called the Liberty Bell just because it was rung to announce the approval of the Declaration of Independence on 2 July 1776. It is so called because engraved or cast onto the outside of the large bell is a quotation from Leviticus 25:10 (KJV): “proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof” Is it not a sacrilege that government employees would attempt to order people to shut up within hearing distance of that very bell? (Note: both “proclaim” – i.e. speak! and “liberty” are in the quote from the Old Testament, the Hebrew Tanakh.) And note also, not “only in permitted places,” but “throughout all the land” and not “only to those who are not offended” but “unto all the inhabitants thereof.”

In this recent case, leading up to the 247th celebration of the Declaration of Independence, (Anno Libertatus 247) the same effort is made to violate both the letter and the spirit of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the united States of America’s founders and founding documents. Perverting the very principles upon which these were founded.

Unlike the Liberty Bell incident, this time apparently government officials and cops (yes, NPS Rangers are cops) did not attempt to deny liberty to the Moms for Liberty. But clearly many others, including members of the Philadelphia Senate and various “professional” organizations of historians, were quick to scream hate at those they proclaimed haters. This does not mean that the various organizations did not have the blessing of various government agencies. Like the more-and-more Woke National Park Service, the well-known bloody-handed Philadelphia Police, and of course, 6 of the City’s 8 State Senators (all of whom are Democrats and apparently “Progressive”).

Until we take power back from government at all levels, this kind of abuse and denial of freedom will be increasingly common. Even though couched in the terms of “preserving” or even “expanding” the human rights of some parts of the population.

How much more will we tolerate?



