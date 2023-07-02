India's Way To A More Peaceful Nation?

Over the years, India's score on the Global Peace Index has fluctuated, reaching a low during the 2019-2020 Citizenship Act protests.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, due to other countries struggling more, the nation's rank in the report has still improved somewhat more gradually.

In its latest release Wednesday, India ranked 126th - a "medium" score.

The last time the country scored in this category was 2018 - in the meantime, it was classified as "low".

The report does not take into account this year's violence in Manipur, however, which will be reflected in next year's release.

Before the incidents, India's score on the Global Peace Index had improved drastically, improving in the regions of "violent crime, neighboring countries relations and political instability", according to the report.

However, India was still only the 21st most peaceful country in Asia out of 26 surveyed, coming in right at the bottom of the "medium" category.

The publication put the economic cost of violence in India at $1 trillion PPP dollars or 6 percent of GDP.