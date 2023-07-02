Just Hours After Supreme Court Smacked Down Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness, The Traitor Launched New Student Loan Bailout
July 2, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYThis reminds me of Michigan Governor and witch Gretchen Whitmer after she was struck down by the state supreme court, not once but twice! China Joe Biden has had his student loan bailout struck down by the supreme Court of the united States, and within hours, was formulating a new student loan bailout, giving the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments