Mike Pence Takes MASSIVE Lead in Presidential Poll . . . About Who GOP Voters Would NEVER Support

July 2, 2023   |   Tags:

Former Vice President and perpetual backstabber Mike Pence hasn’t had any traction in the vast majority of presidential polls. At last, he found a Fox News poll that has him ranked at the top of the list!

Unfortunately for Pence, it’s a poll asking who Republicans “would NEVER vote for” in the GOP primaries. At 35%, he has nearly as much as any two other candidates combined. He’s toast.

