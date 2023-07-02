Mike Pence Takes MASSIVE Lead in Presidential Poll . . . About Who GOP Voters Would NEVER Support

July 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Former Vice President and perpetual backstabber Mike Pence hasn’t had any traction in the vast majority of presidential polls. At last, he found a Fox News poll that has him ranked at the top of the list!

Unfortunately for Pence, it’s a poll asking who Republicans “would NEVER vote for” in the GOP primaries. At 35%, he has nearly as much as any two other candidates combined. He’s toast.

According to the latest FOX poll, there are more voters who are “Never DeSantis” than “Never Trump.” And it’s only going to get worse for Rod DeSanctimonious. Good luck, Rod! pic.twitter.com/JZgmA5fPXl — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 2, 2023

